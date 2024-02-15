Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Madame Web, sj clarkson

Madame Web Director On Why There Aren't Any Post-Credits Scenes

Madame Web is in theaters, and the few who have gone to see the movie are reporting back that it isn't very good but also that this is one of the rare times you're going to see a Marvel logo and you don't have to stay through the credits. There is no mid-credits scene, and there isn't a post-credits scene. This has become so common for comic book movies that people are asked about it when they decide not to, which is what The Hollywood Reporter did when they spoke to director SJ Clarkson. Clarkson gave a rather diplomatic answer that mostly came down to being a director who wants everything about the story told in the movie proper and not tacked on after the credits.

"Yeah, it was about telling a great story," Clarkson said. "My father always used to say, "If you have to say something, stand up, speak up, and then shut up." So when I got to the end credits, I felt that we'd said everything we needed to say in the film. It's up to whatever is next to take on the button."

The post-mortem for Madame Web will likely be more interesting than the movie itself. We already know that the script had "drastic changes," and we might not ever know what those changes were. Something weird happened while this movie was being made, and breaking all of that down will be one of those things that reveals a lot about comic book movies and the industry as a whole.

Madame Web: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

"Meanwhile, in another universe…" In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.

Madame Web, directed by SJ Clarkson, stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott. It will be released on February 14, 2024.

