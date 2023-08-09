Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: dakota johnson, julia carpenter, Madame Web, S.J. Clarkson, spider-woman, Sydney Sweeney

Madame Web: Sydney Sweeney Is Playing Julia Carpenter / Spider-Woman

Sources have confirmed that Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney will be played Julia Carpenter / Spider-Woman in Madame Web.

The fall season has a giant question mark hanging over it when it comes to big releases and the ongoing strikes because studios, like Sony Pictures, for example, are refusing to give actors and writers fair pay. So while we are starting to look at the end of 2023 and into early 2024, it's still unclear whether or not any of those movies will actually meet any of their release dates. Sony, again, has already moved several release dates due to the strikes, but one of the films that didn't get moved is Madame Web. We haven't heard much about this film, and we saw brief glimpses of footage at a couple of CinemaCon's, but that's about it. Variety did an excellent extensive write-up on Sydney Sweeney, and hidden in there was the reveal that Sweeney is playing Julia Carpenter, who takes on the mantle of Spider-Woman.

"I was freaking out, of course," Sweeney recalls. "I went straight to the comic store, and I bought every comic that mentioned my character."

Julia Carpenter first made a cameo appearance in Secret Wars #6 and made her first full appearance in Secret Wars #7 in October and November of 1984, respectively. She was created by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck. Since then, she has been bouncing around the Marvel universe, becoming a member of the West Coast Avengers, Freedom Force, and Secret Defenders, to name a few. She also took on the mantle of Madame Web in Amazing Spider-Man Vol 1 #637, so the connection makes sense.

As for Sweeney, when asked if she could tease anything regarding Madame Web knew exactly what to say to get our attention.

"I think it's different from what people expect a superhero movie to be," she hints. "Quote that! That's a quote because the tabloids will pick up everything else we talk about."

Touche, Miss. Sweeney, touche.

Madame Web Is An Interesting Character To Make A Movie About

Madame Web is a character that most casual fans of Marvel have probably never heard of. Still, if the success of Guardians of the Galaxy taught us anything, it's that with an excellent creative team, you can make audiences care about the most obscure properties known to man. Madame Web was created by writer Dennis O'Neil and artist John Romita Jr. in November 1980. She first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #210. Madame Web's real name is Cassandra Webb, and she was born in Salem, Oregon. She is often depicted as an old woman who is blind and paralyzed but who also has powerful telepathic abilities. Technically, she is a mutant, which Sony can't use in their universe since that is a Disney-owned property, so it will be interesting to see what direction they end up going with her. Madame Web will be directed by S. J. Clarkson and stars Dakota Johnson in the title role alongside Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet. The release date has shifted multiple times and is currently set to be released on February 14, 2024.

