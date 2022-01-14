Leslie Grace Shares A First-Look At Batgirl And She Looks Amazing

Batgirl has been in production since late 2021, but aside from the casting additions, we really haven't heard that much about the film so far. They are playing everything very close to the chest and have kept most of the characters' identities a secret. That being said, they are still looking to hit a 2022 release date, so they have to be at least part of the way through production. We heard quite a lot of hype for this movie back during DC FanDome, and star Leslie Grace couldn't seem to contain her excitement. We don't blame her considering the picture that she just shared on Twitter because Grace just shared a photo of herself, and she looks pretty much perfect.

"I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me… And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts."

– Batgirl, Year One

🦇 pic.twitter.com/gbIA5EbcUK — Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace) January 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The Bat-Family of movies have had a tough time adapting the costumes to make them look good, but this one they nailed. The Batgirl suit looks like something that Grace could actually move around and kick some serious ass in. At the same time, the leather also looks like it would be pretty protective as well. The cape is the perfect length, her hair is red so everyone can stop throwing a fit about that, and the insignia is right there on her chest in bright yellow for all to see. Unabashed and unashamed that this is a Batgirl movie which is what we want to see. She looks fantastic, and I can't wait to see it in action.

The Batgirl movie has had a hard time getting to the big screen, and that is saying something considering some of the DC projects that have struggled over the years. It was going to be brought to the big screen by Joss Whedon before it was widely reported that he was a terrible person and promptly left the project. The movie picked up some new directors last year in the form of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and it will be the first DC project to make its debut on HBO Max.

Back in July of last year, it was announced that Grace of In The Heights fame had snagged the coveted role of Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl. We got some minor plot details for Batgirl during DC FanDome and a piece of concept art, but we haven't learned anything else specific yet. Jacob Scipio, who was one of the stars of the much better than it had any right to be Bad Boys For Life, joined the cast in an unknown role. J.K. Simmons is also set to return as Commissioner Gordon. At the end of October last year, we learned that Brandon Fraser would play the villain. Though we don't know the exact villain, the rumors said it might be Firefly. Production on the movie recently started at the end of last year, and Batgirl doesn't currently have a release date.