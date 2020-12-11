America Chavez Confirmed for the Doctor Strange Sequel

Whenever someone is cast in a Marvel movie, and we don't know who they are playing, the speculation starts to run wild, and that has very much been the case since it was announced that Xochitl Gomez was joining the cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. We had a pretty good guess, but during the Disney Investor Day and during the Marvel presentation, we found that Gomez will be playing fan-favorite America Chavez, aka Miss. America.

We also got a few more details in terms of the story. We know that not only will the events of Wandavision play into the movie, but the events of Spider-Man 3, which all but confirmed to be some version of Spider-Verse within all of the casting announcements, will also lead into the events of the next Doctor Strange movie. America is also another member of the Young Avengers that we know is coming to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We know that Kate Bishop will be in the Hawkeye series, Cassie Lang has also been a Young Avengers as well and with the various Spider-Verse characters, we could very easily get a version of Miles Morales as well. Is Marvel working their way up to a Young Avengers movie? There is a very good chance that this could be in the works.

Production for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is rumored to start in May 2021, and Cumberbatch is currently on the set of Spider-Man 3 for the part he's going to play in that movie. The Investor Day has also confirmed the Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Chiwetel Ejiofor are all also confirmed to return for the movie. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set for a May 25, 2022 release day though it could change if there are anymore COVID-19 related delays.