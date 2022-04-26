CinemaCon 2022: Sony Brings The Footage and Some Announcements

We have arrived at another CinemaCon and not long after the one we had in August. Last year Sony kicked off the convention by doing about five minutes of presentation and then surprising the audience with a full screening of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The panel today was scheduled to be two hours, so there was a chance that they would do that again, but that didn't turn out to be the case. They did give us quite a bit to talk about, though. First, David Leitch came out and gave us the first reel of Bullet Train [which will have its own first impressions article].

From there, we got some new footage from Where The Crawdads Sing, which could be massive considering the book's reach. The footage they showed did give away quite a bit when it comes to the story it is based on. From there, we got our first look at something completely new, and that is The Woman King. This is a historical epic starring the always incredible Viola Davis and being directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. Deadline got their hands on a nice detailed summary and the official media site updated two official images:

The film is inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Its story follows Nanisca (Viola Davis), General of the all-female military unit, and Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), an ambitious recruit, who together fought enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they've lived for.

It never fails that every CinemaCon, there are a few titles that go from something that you might have heard of but didn't know anything about to the top of your list, and from the Sony presentation, The Woman King is one of those movies. Davis called this her "magnum opus," and it really does look like it's on another level. It's set to be released on September 16th, and you need to check this one out when it is released. Keep an eye out for this one.

From there, Sony gave us our first major announcement. We saw some of rapper Bad Bunny in the Bullet Train footage, but then they announced that he will play El Muetro in a standalone Marvel film which is certainly a choice for them to make. That is due to come out on January 12, 2024, and they didn't really have much else in terms of details, but that certainly threw everyone a bit. Next, Phil Lord and Chris Miller talked a bit about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, including telling us the title for the second movie [Beyond the Spider-Verse], that this movie will take place across six universes, and other details. They showed us the first fifteen minutes of the film though the footage was incomplete, and that will be getting its own first impressions article as well.

After that, Tom Rothman commented that any other movie releasing the same day as the Spider-Verse movies should "watch the fuck out," which is fair, considering how amazing that first movie was. Next, Sony showed a sizzle reel for their upcoming films, including a look at 65 with Adam Driver, and there were about ten seconds of Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web footage. They also announced more sequels to Venom and Ghostbusters and once again confirmed that the third Equalizer is coming as well.

Finally, Sony closed out the night with a message from George Foreman, and we got to see some footage from the currently in production biopic.