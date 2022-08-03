Madame Web Adds Zosia Mamet To Cast

Madame Web has another name to add to the cast, as Girls and The Flight Attendant actress Zosia Mamet has been added to the film. She joins Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Celeste O'Connor, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott in the Sony Spider-Verse film. S.J. Clarkson will direct. The role Mamet has been cast in has of course been not named. In fact, nobody's roles in this film have been revealed as far as I can remember. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless wrote the film, with Kerem Sanga having written an earlier draft as well. Deadline had the news.

Madame Web Has Quite The Cast

"In the comics, Madame Web is depicted as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis and thus was connected to a life support system that looked like a spider web. Due to her age and medical condition, Madame Web never actively fought any villains." She was also a clairvoyant, who died and passed on her powers to Julia Carpenter, and was also a mutant. This is quickly becoming an ensemble film, and this may be where we see some other characters like Black Cat, Spider-Woman, and more make their film debuts.

It would only make sense to use a character like Madame Web that way. It is not logical to me that they thought the character could carry an entire film by herself, so adding in others that you could then spin-off into their own films makes the most sense. They have been trying to get Black Cat, Silver Sable, and more female Spidey-related characters off the ground for years, and this would be the way to do it. No word on when Madame Web would start production. Hopefully we will get a production date soon, and we can find out who these actresses are all playing.