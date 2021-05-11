Margot Robbie Still Pushes for a Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn Story

As the upcoming film, The Suicide Squad gets closer to its August release in theaters and on HBO Max, there's a good amount of buzz surrounding the DCEU's next title by writer and director James Gunn.

The film is most taking a chance to introduce some of the more wacky, lesser-known characters to DC, but being the return of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. Robbie's portrayal of Harley has now spanned over multiple films (and DCEU shifts), making her a staple for the current roster of titles.

Robbie's commitment to the character has finally put her in the spotlight outside of a Joker story, and the star has repeatedly spoken up about her desire to see Quin team up with other badass women of Gotham City. One of the universally known characters being Poison Ivy, who has been known to team up with Harley for the animated series, and various comic storylines that have shown the duo's unique chemistry.

In a new conversation with Den of Geek, Robbie was asked if she still hopes to see the debut of Ivy (who is also known as Pamela Isley), and she not only showed interest but told the publication, "Trust me, I chew their ear off about it all the time. They must be sick of hearing it, but I'm like, 'Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let's do it.' I'm very keen to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It'd be so fun. So I'll keep pestering them. Don't worry."

Considering Robbie's stature in the DCEU and her full-fledged love for the character, it's hard to imagine that we won't get to see Robbie team up with Ivy for a Gotham City Sirens style film at one point soon.

Would you like to see a Harley and Poison Ivy storyline play out in future DC titles? Sound off below!