The First Trailer for The Suicide Squad is Here Plus Character Posters

The DC Universe has been on a roll this week, and we got some really awesome announcements. We found out that Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell is writing the Zatanna movie, Dame Helen Mirren will play the villain Hespera in Shazam: Fury of the Gods, Pierce Brosnan will play Doctor Fate in Black Adam, and the last of the cast of The Flash is rounding out so that movie is actually going to happen. We're ending this awesome week with the first trailer for The Suicide Squad. This movie has been on the top of many people's most anticipated lists since it was announced, and the hype only got more real when we got a first look at the movie during DC FanDome. Director James Gunn dropped a poster via his Twitter yesterday, and today we got our first trailer, and it's a red band trailer on top of that. And you guys? This movie looks bonkers insane in the best possible way.

In the lead-up to the release of The Suicide Squad trailer this morning, the cast dropped a bunch of character posters and a clean version of the posters yesterday.

Detailed Summary: Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller's government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they're dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone's laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga as Soulsoria, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and Michael Rooker as Savant. It will be released on August 6, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days.