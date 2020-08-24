Marvel Props: Wolverine's Claws & Tony's Arc Reactor Up for Auction

ComicConnect has something a little different from the usual comics up in event auction #43, Session 1 ending August 24th. This session is full of comic movie props, costumes, and memorabilia. Along with several pieces from other Marvel films as well as a couple of DC pieces, you can bid on Iron Man's arc reactor and Wolverine's original claws. The auction is live now and ends August 24th. From the first X-Men (2000) movie, Wolverine's adamantium claws could be yours. "Snikt" sound effects are not part of this listing, though.

Wolverine's claws used by Hugh Jackman in X-Men. Forged of adamantium and virtually indestructible, Wolverine's retractable claws are the iconic weapons of one of the most popular characters in the Marvel Universe. Made of hard resin and painted to appear as a steel-like alloy, the eleven-inch claws are wielded with a unique metal handle allowing them to look like an extension of the body. In addition to a certificate of authenticity, these claws also include a letter of authenticity from James Gawley, the maker of Wolverine's claws for the first three X-Men movies. Information on the LOA includes the exact scene in which the claws were used, unique markings, and confirmation that they were worn by Hugh Jackman. While showing scratches and marks on the blades from use during filming, the claws remain in excellent production-used condition.

Marvel's Iron Man 2 (2010) had some great suits, and behind every great iron man suit is a great arc reactor. It's still in great shape – if you win the auction, perhaps you could mount it on a plaque as proof that Tony Stark does have a heart?

Robert Downey Jr. "Tony Stark" hero 'Mark IV' Arc Reactor armor piece from Iron Man 2. Original arc reactor disc prop constructed of 2 x 3 in. tooled aluminum ring casing with white acrylic disc on the face and aluminum-spoked grill on the verso. The Arc Reactor's power core is made from palladium, and was the initial power source of the first Iron Man suits. The chest piece was essential in keeping shrapnel fragments from killing Stark (Downey Jr.) by entering his heart. Retaining cables, plugs and electronics, the Arc Reactor remains in working order and is in very good production-used condition.

