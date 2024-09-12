Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: gary dauberman, max, Salem's Lot, stephen king

Salem's Lot Trailer Debuts As FIlm Finally Drops On Max October 3rd

Check out the awesome trailer for the new version of Salem's Lot coming exclusively to Max on October 3rd.

Article Summary Check out the newly released Salem's Lot trailer coming to Max on October 3rd.

Stephen King adaptation delayed for two years finally gets a confirmed release date.

Star-studded cast includes Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, and Alfre Woodard.

Debate over whether Salem's Lot should have had a theatrical release instead of streaming.

Salem's Lot finally has a confirmed release date on Max, and the trailer has finally been released today. The Stephen King adaptation will debut on October 3rd, after having been completed for two years and going through many release dates and plans, including one point going to theaters. The film stars Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Alfre Woodard, Bill Camp, John Benjamin Hickey, Nicholas Crovetti, Jordan Preston Carter, William Sadler, Spencer Treat Clark, Cade Woodward, Debra Christofferson, and Pilou Asbaek. It is written and directed by Gary Dauberman.

Salem's Lot Should Be In Theaters

In Stephen King's Salem's Lot, "an author returns to his hometown to write about an abandoned mansion in the small town. As he discovers the home has been bought by a mysterious man from Europe, the man also realizes that townspeople are slowly being turned into vampires. The writer bands together with a ragtag group to stop the spread of vampires, with the final confrontation happening in the house with the mysterious man." It is widely regarded as one of King's best novels, and fans have been hoping for a theatrical remake for quite some time. King himself has always said that he thinks that the novel is ripe for a remake, and what better time than now, with Hollywood being enamored with the writer's works all over again?

What an absolute joke that Warner Bros. has kept this film from releasing for so long. That trailer does an excellent job selling itself and would have been a perfect release for this Halloween, especially after Universal moved Wolf Man to January. This LOOKS like a theatrical release, and it is a damn shame that we are stuck just watching it on Max.

Salem's Lot will be released on Max on October 3rd.

