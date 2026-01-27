Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Goat

GOAT: Chillin' In The Penthouse Clip And Counting Gerbils TV Spot

Sony Animation has released a new clip from GOAT as Will explores a new penthouse with his friends, and what can only be described as an interactive TV spot.

Sony Animation has really stepped it up in a post Across the Spider-Verse world. While we can all have A Lot Of Feelings about them not having any confidence in KPop Demon Hunters and tossing it off to Netflix, there are still good projects being worked on at that studio by some really talented artists. GOAT is going to be one of those animated movies that either works or doesn't, with [likely] very little room in the middle. The talking-animal thing is having a resurgence with The Bad Guys 2 and Zooptopia 2, both doing well critically and commercially. If there was a year for a movie like this to capture audience attention, it's right now, as Zootopia 2 continues its slow decline at the box office after joining the billion-dollar club.

Sony released a new clip from GOAT, which gives us an idea of what kind of humor we're in for, and we got what can only be described as an interactive TV spot where you, the person watching said TV spot, are asked to count all of the gerbils on screen. I can't decide if that is very weird or the most targeted advertising I have ever seen.

GOAT: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the artists that made KPop Demon Hunters, comes GOAT, an original action-comedy set in an all-animal world. The story follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball – a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Will's new teammates aren't thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that "smalls can ball!"

GOAT, directed by Tyree Dillihay, stars Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Stephen Curry, Nicola Coughlan, Nick Kroll, David Harbour, Jenifer Lewis, Aaron Pierre, Patton Oswalt, Andrew Santino, Bobby Lee, Eduardo Franco, Sherry Cola, Jelly Roll, and Jennifer Hudson. GOAT will be released in theaters on February 13, 2026.

