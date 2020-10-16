Michael B. Jordan to Produce a Static Shock Movie for DC/Warner Bros.

Another one of those forever delayed and forever in production project at DC and Warner Bros. has taken a step forward. The Static Shock movie, which was low key revealed during the DC FanDome event, has a new producer, and it's a good one. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michael B. Jordan and his Warner Bros. banner production company Outlier Society have joined the Static Shock movie as producers.

"I'm proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that," said Jordan in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step."

Jordan has been a loud advocate for more diversity in not only superhero movies but Hollywood in general. Outlier Society was founded in 2016 and was one of the first companies to adopt an inclusion rider stating that a movie's producers needed to hire a diverse cast and a diverse crew. If the producers don't meet those requirements, the actor can back out of the movie. In January 2019, the company signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros.

The character of Static first appeared in Static #1 in June of 1993, published by Milestone Comics. Milestone is an independently owned imprint of DC comics that was founded by Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek T. Ding to bring more diversity to superhero comics. The character of Static jumped into the mainstream when he got an animated show in the early 2000s. It ran for 54 episodes over the next four years, and the character has also made appearances in Justice League Unlimited and Young Justice. There have been rumors that Warner Bros. was interested in adapting the character for a couple of years.

Static Shock is in very early development, so we don't even have a timetable involved, but perhaps they can get the ball rolling with Jordan on board.