More Mondo Kubrick Goodness: 2001 & A Clockwork Orange Posters

Joining Mondo's release of the Eyes Wide Shut score on vinyl tomorrow, two new Stanley Kubrick film posters will also be available via The Drop. First, a regular and variant edition of Murugiah's new 2001: A Space Odyssey poster will be available. The regular edition will be limited to 250 pieces, while the variant will be 125 pieces. The other poster is paying tribute to A Clockwork Orange, from We Buy Your Kids (WBYK), limited to 275 pieces. All three posters will drop right at Noon EST on Mondo's The Drop site. You can see all three of the posters down below. All three Kubrick posters are excellent.

Mondo 2001 and A Clockwork Orange Poster Details

"We recently unveiled a new Stanley Kubrick Collection with a series of items celebrating many of the master's most seminal works. This week we're adding to the mix with an all-new vinyl release of EYES WIDE SHUT, as well as two incredible new posters: A CLOCKWORK ORANGE by We Buy Your Kids and 2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY by Murugiah. These posters will be available tomorrow, 11/25 at 12 PM (CT) via The Drop along with the EYES WIDE SHUT LP and MDWPVCCS Slip Mat."

Mondo and Stanley Kubrick are like the ultimate pairing, and whenever they produce work with artists highlighting the man's work, it is special. They have not done as much 2001 stuff, which is interesting, and this is one of many A Clockwork Orange pieces that have been available, though I think this is one of the best that they have done. It's such a striking image. If I had to guess, these are going to go pretty fast. Mondo stuff always does, but film buffs always go gaga for Kubrick stuff. The best way to do these things is to be there and refreshing right before it goes up. Good luck!