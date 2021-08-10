Mondo Music Release Of The Week: The Bird With The Crystal Plumage

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the score to Dario Argento's debut film The Bird With The Crystal Plumage by the iconic composer Ennio Morricone. Pressed on 2 180 gram colored discs, this feature has twenty tracks included, ten making their vinyl debut. You can check out the release down below.

Mondo The Bird With The Crystal Plumage Details

"Fanatics of '70s Italian gialli take note…Behold the veritable smorgasbord of sounds from Ennio Morricone's score to Dario Argento's debut film, THE BIRD WITH THE CRYSTAL PLUMAGE (a.k.a. L'uccello dalle piume di Cristallo) [1970]. Considered one of the giallo genre's gold standards, Maestro Morricone's stunning sonic work is a masterful accompaniment to the knife-wielding images on the screen. This colorful yet dark score features il maestro's trademark scat vocal harmonies, beautiful melodies, and mandatory sinister themes – perfect music for this wonderfully stylistic Giallo masterpiece.

The first of Argento's "animal trilogy" series, the music on THE BIRD WITH THE CRYSTAL PLUMAGE is a lovely mix of string-infused bossa to the tenser, instrumentally sparse passages that Morricone does so well. Just be sure to handle the piumaggio cristallino with care (we suggest wearing your black gloves)."

Like all Mondo releases, this one will go on sale at Noon CT on Wednesday. While the vinyl releases tend to last way longer than their poster drops, but best to get on there right when it goes live to make sure. You never know; I think this one may have a smaller pressing than others.