Mondo The Thing Poster By 100% Soft Drops Tomorrow

Mondo will be offering a new poster paying tribute to John Carpenter's The Thing tomorrow, by artist 100% Soft. Known for their cute designs and that dumpster fire toy everyone loves, the poster depicts scenes from the film all over the place, telling its story as you run your eyes along it. 100% Soft stuff is highly desirable, as their other collaborations with Mondo have all proven to be huge successes, from timed releases to SDCC limited edition runs. Basically, if you have any interest in this at all, you better be ready to go tomorrow. It will cost you $50, and there will only be 225 available. You can check out the new The Thing poster below.

Mondo+The Thing+100% Soft= Yes, Please

"Here's an uncontroversial opinion: John Carpenter's 1982 film THE THING is a masterpiece of storytelling and practical effects. It's astonishing how good it is (and continues to be), one of the exceedingly rare remakes that far supersede the original. In this new poster design by 100% Soft, aka Los Angeles-based artist Truck Torrence, you get a delightful juxtaposition between the horror and violence of the film filtered through Truck's brilliant pop art/kawaii style. Like his earlier posters for ALIEN and DIE HARD, Truck's bird's eye view and rendering of the many horrors that befall Outpost 31 will never get old.

If you love John Carpenter's THE THING, this poster is for you. Available tomorrow via The Drop."

So yeah, you best be ready. Seriously, if you think Matt Taylor posters and such sell out really fast, they do not hold a candle to this. Expect this one to be a fight to the death, but that is what we Mondo collectors live for, right? This poster goes on sale tomorrow at Noon CST on Mondo's The Drop site. Good luck to you all.