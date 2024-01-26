Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: dev patel, jordan peele, monkey man

Monkey Man: First Trailer, Poster, And Detailed Summary Released

The first trailer, poster, and summary for Monkey Man, Dev Patel's feature film directorial debut, which he is also starring in, have been released.

Actor Dev Patel has dipped his toe into directing with two shorts under his belt, but with Monkey Man, he's taking on his first feature film, and he's starring in it as well. Here's the thing about stories and something that seems "unoriginal": No story is truly original because it hasn't been told by you, through your eyes, and with your life experiences. So, while the setup for Monkey Man on the surface looks like it could be exactly what you think it is, the devil is in the details. The differences in culture and presentation are the things that could make this film shine. So there is a lot of promise here just from the first trailer that was released today. We also got the first poster and a summary that gives us a better idea of what is on the way. Patel was robbed by everything in the known universe when people didn't acknowledge how amazing he was in The Green Knight back in 2021, so it's good to see him back on the big screen and even better to see him branching out into directing as well.

Monkey Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar® nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) achieves an astonishing, tour-de-force feature directing debut with an action thriller about one man's quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city's sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Packed with thrilling and spectacular fight and chase scenes, Monkey Man is directed by Dev Patel from his original story and his screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World). The film's international cast includes Sharlto Copley (District 9), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven), Pitobash (Million Dollar Arm), Vipin Sharma (Hotel Mumbai), Ashwini Kalsekar (Ek Tha Hero), Adithi Kalkunte (Hotel Mumbai), Sikandar Kher (Aarya) and Makarand Deshpande (RRR).

Universal Pictures presents a Bron Studios production, a Thunder Road film, a Monkeypaw production, a Minor Realm/S'Ya Concept production, in association with WME Independent and Creative Wealth Media. Monkey Man will be released in theaters on April 5th.

