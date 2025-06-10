Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV, Warner Bros, Wonder Woman | Tagged: wonder woman, wonder woman 3

A New Wonder Woman Movie Is In Development

James Gunn reports that the script for a new Wonder Woman movie is reportedly being written, but it's "slow moving, but it's moving."

The film is separate from the upcoming Paradise Lost HBO/Max series and not a continuation of Wonder Woman 3.

Wonder Woman’s cinematic journey has faced starts, stops, and changes since Gal Gadot’s 2016 debut as Diana.

Previous plans for Wonder Woman 3 were shelved after DC leadership changes; a new big-screen future is unfolding.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. In the last era of the DC Cinematic Universe, they announced many movies, and many ended up not moving forward. Lucasfilm did the same thing to Star Wars pre-The Rise of Skywalker. Lucasfilm is back to announcing lots of Star Wars projects, all of which are in varying forms of development, but none of which have made it to the big screen, and DC appears to be repeating history, too. They're announcing projects, and the first one isn't even on the big screen yet. James Gunn has made it sound like in the past that they don't announce things until they are pretty sure they are moving forward with the project (the Sgt. Rock movie might disagree with you there, but maybe there were more factors at play there), so when Gunn says in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly that they are working on a new Wonder Woman movie on top of the HBO/Max series Paradise Lost, they probably are.

"Wonder Woman's a separate thing" to the already announced Paradise Lost HBO/Max series, which is "slow moving, but it's moving," Gunn says. "We're working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman's being written right now."

Wonder Woman And Her Convoluted Cinematic Journey

Wonder Woman has been on a strange journey in the DC Universe since she was introduced in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice all the way back in 2016. There were a lot of things wrong with that movie, but Gal Gadot as Diana seemed to be the one thing everyone could agree on. When she returned for her own film in 2017, it became a cultural moment. While the film did fall apart in the third act, the second act is one for the books, and the No Man's Land scene remains in the top tier of scenes of all time in the genre. However, things weren't so great with Wonder Woman 1984. The film opened the door to Warner Bros. doing the hybrid release and was a pandemic release. It's unclear if the reception to the movie would have been different if we saw it on the big screen, but either way, people weren't that into it. Despite that, it did seem like Warner Bros. was interested in making a third film, even after the DC Universe entered its new era.

In December 2022, when it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be bringing a new era of the DC Universe to the big screen, it was reported that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer in active development. It was confirmed again that the film was no longer happening in August 2023, but the TV show, Paradise Lost, was still moving forward. We hadn't heard anything about Wonder Woman returning to the big screen since, though a few cast members have expressed their shock that the film was canceled at all.

