28 Days Later In Theaters For 1 Day With Sneak Peek Of 28 Years Later

28 Days Later is returning to theaters for one day only, May 21st, with a special look at 28 Years Later. Tickets are on sale now.

The screening includes an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming sequel, 28 Years Later.

28 Days Later was hard to find until Sony recently made it available for digital purchase.

Re-releases are popular as anticipation builds for the next chapter in the 28 Days Later universe.

If you've spent any time in the home release corner of the internet, you know some movies are more sought after than others. These are usually titles that are not only out of print but also aren't on any streaming services or aren't available to buy digitally. That was the case for 28 Days Later until recently, when Sony announced that the film would be coming to digital. That makes sense considering they have [potentially] three new movies coming out in this universe, so they want people to have the ability to check the first one out. They have also been paying attention to the fact that re-releases bring in some serious numbers. So it's not that surprising to hear that 28 Days Later is returning to theaters for one day only, May 21st, and you'll get a sneak peek at 28 Years Later. It's only at select locations, and tickets are on sale, so click here if you're interested.

If you don't want to check out 28 Days Later in theaters, it's available for purchase digitally right now. If you've never seen the second film, it's on Apple TV and Disney+ in some regions.

28 Years Later: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new "auteur horror" story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes. It will be released on June 20, 2025.

