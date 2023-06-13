Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: disney, Elio, pixar

First Poster, Teaser Trailer, Images, And Summary For Pixar's Elio

Disney and Pixar have released the first poster, teaser trailer, images, and summary for the next animated feature, Elio. It will be released on March 1, 2024.

We are getting a new Pixar movie this weekend, and while the reviews are looking a bit lukewarm, it's always good to see Pixar on the big screen. In terms of studios that got the short end of the pandemic stick, the animated studio was the one that got the most projects pushed from theatrical to streaming. Onward didn't have much of a chance because it was released very close to everything shutting down, and the next three Pixar releases that were initially intended for theaters [Soul, Luca, Turning Red] all got moved to Disney+. Lightyear stumbled due to marketing making it confusing as to what the film was actually about, and it underperformed. Elemental looks a bit more like a return to form, but we'll have to see how the audience responds. Pixar is looking ahead, or in this case, looking once again to the stars. We learned a bit about the next film from Pixar called Elio at the D23 Expo, but today a poster, teaser trailer, images, and a summary were all released.

Elio: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers—in Disney and Pixar's all-new movie Elio, the universe calls back! The original feature film introduces Elio, an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide. Mistakenly identified as Earth's ambassador to the rest of the universe and completely unprepared for that kind of pressure, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, survive a series of formidable trials and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.

Directed by Adrian Molina (screenwriter and co-director of Coco) and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco), the film features the voices of America Ferrera as Elio's mom, Olga; Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa; Brad Garrett as Ambassador Grigon; and Yonas Kibreab as the title character. Elio releases in theaters on March 1, 2024.

