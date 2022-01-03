Moon's Haunted So Check Out This New Moonfall Poster

We're still pretty sure the moon is haunted. However, we're also getting a movie about the moon being a giant conspiracy theory and a disaster movie from the always fantastic Roland Emmerich next month called Moonfall. One could say something about the stories of Emmerich's movies and that they don't always come together in the end, but no one knows how to shoot disaster scenes and make them look beautiful better than Emmerich. The first five minutes of this movie were put online fairly recently and Lionsgate will likely start pushing this one as far as marketing goes very soon since we are just over a month away from the release date. For now, they released a new poster with an absolutely beautifully overdramatic tagline.

Summary: In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award® winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, "Midway") and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, "Game of Thrones") believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

Moonfall, directed by Roland Emmerich, stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland. It will be released on February 4, 2022.

Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: lionsgate, Moonfall, movies