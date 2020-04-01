"Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge": First Clip Debuts

Mortal Kombat fans have a ton to be excited about at the moment. Spawn is coming to the game, there is a new live-action film in front of cameras right now, and the animated film Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge debuted its first clip. The anime-style film will release in April from Warner Bros. Animation, responsible for the DC Animated films. In it, Hanzo Hasashi receives an offer from sorcerer Quan Chi to become the warrior Scorpion and fight his nemesis Sub Zero in the Mortal Kombat tournament being held. All our favorites are here- Johnny Cage, Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, Goro, Shang Tsung, Kano, Raiden, Jax.

Fans have been waiting years for an animated film like this to release, and the first clip from the film is below.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge Clip

In this first clip, Johnny Cage meets Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, and Raiden:

Based on the worldwide hit game created by Ed Boon & John Tobias, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge spotlights the once-in-a-generation tournament between the champions of Outworld and Earthrealm – a competition that will ultimately determine the fate of Earth and all its citizens. Lord Raiden, protector of Earthrealm, must gather the greatest fighters of his realm to defend it from the evil Shang Tsung in the battle to end all battles – Mortal Kombat!

The level of violence in this animated film will please Mortal Kombat fans as well. If you haven't seen the trailer for the film yet, that is below. Highly NSFW though…

Mortal Kombat Legends: Socrpions Revenge, featuring the voice talents of Joel McHale, Jennifer Carpenter, Jordan Rodrigues, Patrick Seitz, Steve Blum, Artt Butler, Darin De Paul, Robin Atkin Downes, David B. Mitchell, Ike Amandi, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, and Fred Tatasciore is on digital April 14th and Blu-ray/DVD on April 28th.