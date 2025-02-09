Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch: Stitch Crashes The Big Game Plus A New Poster

Stitch is back again, and this time, he's crashing the Super Bowl in the big game spot and poster for Disney's Lilo & Stitch.

Article Summary Stitch crashes the Super Bowl with a unique big game spot for Disney's Lilo & Stitch.

Disney's marketing strategy leans into the iconic appeal of the beloved alien character.

Fans are eager for more movie details, but playful promotions are building excitement.

Targeted marketing reassures audiences of the film's commitment to its loyal fanbase.

This might be an unpopular opinion, but I'm not mad at the way Disney is marketing the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch so far. Those "Stitch Crashes X" commercials became something so much bigger than anyone ever thought they would be. You don't make a year-long, monthly set if you don't think there is a market for it. They've been doing this for several of the big Disney releases and the new year, so it stands to reason they would do it for the big game as well. The fact that they make Stitch essentially a field crasher is amusing. The big game spot is cute, and so is the poster. There are going to be people mad they haven't shown us the actual movie yet; looking at the mentions on social media shows that that is the case, but this marketing seems to indicate [to me] that the team behind Lilo & Stitch fundamentally understand why this character has some a large and loyal fanbase behind him. So, while it might be very targeted right now, it's also reassuring in a way that they aren't phoning it in and instead leaning into what made this character not only iconic but worthy of a live-action remake, to begin with.

Lilo & Stitch: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A live-action reimagining of Disney's 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch, is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar®-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, the film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis. Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers. Lilo & Stitch will open in theaters nationwide on May 23, 2025.

