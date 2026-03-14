Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, Mike Flanagan, The Exorcist

The Exorcist Is Now Filming In New York City

Mike Flanagan posted on Instagram that his new version of The Exorcist has begun filming in New York City. It opens in theaters next year.

Article Summary Mike Flanagan begins filming his new version of The Exorcist in New York City for a 2027 release.

The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Scarlett Johansson and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Blumhouse partners with Flanagan after the failure of The Exorcist: Believer to reboot the iconic franchise.

Flanagan and Jason Blum promise a fresh, bold, and terrifying experience for Exorcist fans worldwide.

The Exorcist is now filming in New York City, according to a post on Instagram by director Mike Flanagan. Scarlett Johansson, Diane Lane, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lawrence Fishburne, John Leguizamo, Sasha Calle, Jacobi Jupe, Rahul Kohli, Hamish Linklater, Gil Bellows, Carl Lumbly, Robert Longstreet, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Kate Siegel, John Gallagher Jr., Benjamin Pajak, and Carla Gugino all star. Flanagan writes and directs this new start for the franchise, as Blumhouse tries to rescue it from the disaster that was The Exorcist: Believer. Flanagan is also executive producing the film through his Red Room Pictures. Jason Blum and Ryan Turek will produce and executive produce for Blumhouse-Atomic Monster.

The Exorcist In New York

"'The Exorcist' is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold, and terrifying within its universe," Flanagan stated. "Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I've made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting." The director previously made three films with Blumhouse: Oculus, Hush, and Ouija: Origin of Evil. "Mike's voice and vision are indispensable for horror fans, and we are excited to welcome him back to Blumhouse," said Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum. "I immediately responded to Mike's new take on the world of 'The Exorcist' and can't wait for audiences to experience it."

Flanagan knows what he is doing when it comes to casting his projects, and in my eyes, he can do no wrong. His latest film, The Life of Chuck, was one of my favorite films of 2025, and I am very excited to see what he has in store for the franchise as he seeks to save it. Adding a cast of this caliber can only enhance the film's standing and expectations, which are already sky-high.

The Exorcist will return to theaters on March 17, 2027.

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