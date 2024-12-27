Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Mufasa: the Lion King

Mufasa: The Lion King – "I Always Wanted A Brother" Video Released

Disney has released one of the songs from Mufasa: The Lion King, titled "I Always Wanted A Brother." The Lion King prequel is currently in theaters.

Article Summary Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King unveils the song "I Always Wanted A Brother" featuring Taka and Mufasa.

Audience reactions to Mufasa: The Lion King are positive, despite mixed critical reviews and slow box office start.

Set in the vibrant Pride Lands, the film follows young Mufasa's journey from orphan to king, filled with challenges.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, Mufasa: The Lion King roars into theaters with Lin-Manuel Miranda penning new songs.

The critical consensus on Mufasa: The Lion King is pretty mixed, but the audience reactions are trending pretty positive. The movie started off a bit rough at the box office as well, but it sounds like it might be rebounding to halfway decent numbers during the holiday season. However, if you're on the fence and would like a taste of the film you're going to see, Disney has released one of the new songs, "I Always Wanted A Brother." It's between young Taka and Mufasa as they joyfully declare how much they always wanted a brother. It's a pretty decent litmus test about whether or not you're going to be into the music for this film or not.

Mufasa: The Lion King – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone, until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

The film stars Aaron Pierre (Mufasa), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Taka/Scar), Tiffany Boone (Sarabi), Kagiso Lediga (Young Rafiki), Preston Nyman (Zazu), Mads Mikkelsen (Kiros), Thandiwe Newton (Eshe), Lennie James (Obasi), Anika Noni Rose (Afia), Keith David (Masego), John Kani (Rafiki), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), Donald Glover (Simba), Blue Ivy Carter (Kiara), Braelyn Rankins (Young Mufasa), Theo Somolu (Young Taka), Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Nala).

Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the all-new feature film is directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen. Featuring songs by award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mufasa: The Lion King opens only in theaters on December 20, 2024.

