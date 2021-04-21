My Spy's Chloe Coleman Joins Paramount Dungeons & Dragons Movie

Posted on
by

Dungeons & Dragons is one of those forever in development projects, but they finally managed to get some traction going in the last six months or so. We have directors with Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley from the fantastically underrated Game Night, and they are also working on the script. Chris Pine came on next as he cements himself as someone who just wants to be in all of the nerd properties, and we love him for it. Next, we got Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and Regé-Jean Page to jump on. This cast is getting really impressive, and now they've added a fresh young face to the cast as well. According to DeadlineChloe Coleman, who recently stared in My Spy for Bleeding Cool favorite Dave Bautista, has reportedly joined the cast.

My Spy's Chloe Coleman Joins Paramount Dungeons & Dragons Movie
Chloe Coleman arrives for the CinemaCon 2019 – STXfilms presentation "The State of the Industry: Past, Present, and Future' on April 02, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV. Editorial credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com

There aren't any plot details about this current version of Dungeons & Dragons that is coming to the big screen. This is a development hell project that Hollywood just hasn't been able to get their head around lately. Much like a video game, the thing that makes Dungeons & Dragons unique is the social and interactive element. It's once again talking about the idea of adapting and how you adapt something from an interactive medium to an inactive medium. We'll have to see how this one turns out. The cast keeps filling out, so perhaps we'll get some sort of production start date or a release date sometime soon. We aren't having any major Comic-Con's this summer. However, CinemaCon is still on the calendar for August, so perhaps we'll find out more about this movie if Paramount decides to have a presentation at that convention.

About Kaitlyn Booth

Kaitlyn is the Editor-in-Chief at Bleeding Cool. She loves movies, television, and comics. She's a member of the UFCA and the GALECA. Feminist. Writer. Nerd. Follow her on twitter @katiesmovies and @safaiagem on instagram. She's also a co-host at The Nerd Dome Podcast. Listen to it at http://www.nerddomepodcast.com