My Spy's Chloe Coleman Joins Paramount Dungeons & Dragons Movie

Dungeons & Dragons is one of those forever in development projects, but they finally managed to get some traction going in the last six months or so. We have directors with Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley from the fantastically underrated Game Night, and they are also working on the script. Chris Pine came on next as he cements himself as someone who just wants to be in all of the nerd properties, and we love him for it. Next, we got Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and Regé-Jean Page to jump on. This cast is getting really impressive, and now they've added a fresh young face to the cast as well. According to Deadline, Chloe Coleman, who recently stared in My Spy for Bleeding Cool favorite Dave Bautista, has reportedly joined the cast.

There aren't any plot details about this current version of Dungeons & Dragons that is coming to the big screen. This is a development hell project that Hollywood just hasn't been able to get their head around lately. Much like a video game, the thing that makes Dungeons & Dragons unique is the social and interactive element. It's once again talking about the idea of adapting and how you adapt something from an interactive medium to an inactive medium. We'll have to see how this one turns out. The cast keeps filling out, so perhaps we'll get some sort of production start date or a release date sometime soon. We aren't having any major Comic-Con's this summer. However, CinemaCon is still on the calendar for August, so perhaps we'll find out more about this movie if Paramount decides to have a presentation at that convention.