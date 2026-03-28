Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: 20th century studios, horror, Ready or Not, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come Directors on What Comes Next

The directors of the horror comedy film Ready or Not 2: Here I Come reveal their current stance on another Grace-led sequel.

Article Summary Ready or Not 2: Here I Come picks up with Grace facing an even deadlier, broader conspiracy of rich families.

The directors confirm the sequel is Grace's final story and are not interested in creating a long-running franchise.

Grace uses a loophole in the deadly game’s rules to topple the Council and end the curse once and for all.

Ready or Not 2 explores new twists and escalates the horror-comedy stakes beyond the original film's setup.

In the horror comedy hybrid Ready or Not, Grace shows up thinking she is marrying into a rich but slightly weird family, then learns their "tradition" is literally a game chosen at random, with hide-and-seek meaning the family has to hunt her down before sunrise. That movie also made it pretty clear why Grace works as an unsuspecting lead, since she is not a trained fighter or a horror archetype so much as someone who keeps adapting until she is the last person standing.

Now, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come picks up with Grace still dealing with the fallout and still being pulled toward the same cursed world, except the target is bigger this time. And instead of one family, she is suddenly caught up in a wider circle of wealthy families who all have something at stake, along with her estranged younger sister Faith, who gets dragged into the chaos with her.

Though if that sounds like a setup for a long-running franchise, the directors do not really see it that way.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come Concludes Grace's Story

In an interview with Inverse, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin said, "I think we made this movie as a definitive end," and he added that they are "not interested in repeating ourselves." He also left the door open in a practical way, saying that other filmmakers can continue to expand that world, but the story (featuring Grace) is officially complete.

Spoilers ahead for the ending: The sequel's finale is built around Grace finding a loophole in the Council's extensive rules once Faith is captured. She then marries Titus Danforth to gain access to the power structure, immediately cuts his throat after the vows, abdicates the High Council seat, and basically lets the whole system collapse in on itself. When the sun comes up, the remaining Council members combust, and Mr. Le Bail appears to give Grace a nod for her impressive maneuver.

The eccentric genre sequel stars Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton, with Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, David Cronenberg, and Elijah Wood also in the main lineup. And for those who haven't seen the film (but still came looking for spoilers), Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is still in theaters everywhere via 20th Century Studios.

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