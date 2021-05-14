Space Jam: A New Legacy – 5 Character Posters Highlight the Villains

Warner Bros. decided has decided that the villains of Space Jam: A New Legacy needed some love and, in the process, came out with five of the best posters for this movie so far. We have five rather well-designed black and white character posters with splashes of color, and they are really well done. We also get some faces and names to put to our Goon Squad that our heroes are going to be playing against. This movie is still a little ways away, so it's hard to tell what the buzz is going to be for it by the time it comes. As we've mentioned in previous articles today alone, July is a very busy month, and this is a movie that could get lost in the fray. However, if it has a decent split between theater and HBO Max streams, maybe everyone will walk away happy.

Space Jam: A New Legacy Summary: When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny, and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.'s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you've never seen them before. It's Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life that will redefine LeBron's bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even "King" James by playing the game their own way.

Space Jam: A New Legacy, directed by Malcolm D. Lee, stars LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman, and Eric Bauza. It will be released on July 16, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days.