Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: street fighter

Street Fighter Trailer Is Set To Debut Tomorrow, Teaser Released

A new trailer for the Street Fighter adaptation will be released tomorrow, but Paramount is teasing the trailer with some footage today.

Article Summary Paramount teases the new Street Fighter movie trailer ahead of its CinemaCon debut tomorrow.

A brief teaser offers a first look at footage, building anticipation for the full trailer release.

Street Fighter aims to capture the magic of video game adaptations, following Mortal Kombat's success.

The movie brings iconic characters to life with action-packed scenes and a star-studded cast.

Paramount Pictures is taking to the stage at CinemaCon tomorrow, and we know which movie they are definitely going to talk about. To be fair, we knew that this one was on the docket because the Street Fight character posters are all over the show floor. The official social media channels also shared a new teaser and announced that a new trailer will be released to the public tomorrow. Wanrer Bros. mostly got Mortal Kombat to work after several failed attempts, and now Paramount, after a couple of missteps, could do the same thing with Street Fighter.

Street Fighter: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don't, it's GAME OVER!

Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favorite characters.

Street Fighter, directed by Kitao Sakurai, stars Noah Centineo as "Ken Masters", Andrew Koji as "Ryu", Callina Liang as "Chun-Li", Joe "Roman Reigns", Anoai as "Akuma", David Dastmalchian as "M. Bison", Cody Rhodes as "Guile" Andrew Schulz as "Dan Hibiki", Vidyut Jammwal as "Dhalsim", Eric André as "Don Sauvage", With Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson as "Balrog", and Jason Momoa as "Blanka". Also starring Orville Peck as "Vega", Olivier Richters as "Zangief", Hirooki Goto as "E. Honda", Rayna Vallandingham as "Juli", Alexander Volkanovski as "Joe", Kyle Mooney as "Marvin", and Mel Jarnson as "Cammy." It will be released on October 16, 2026.

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