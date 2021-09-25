Netflix Drops a Clip from Don't Look Up and It Looks Awesome

We got a first look at Adam McKay's Don't Look Up earlier this month and boy does this look like it could be a lot of fun. Disregarding the fact that the cast is full of some of the best talent working today (and a very questionable wig from Jennifer Lawrence) there is a lot to get excited about. Netflix wants some Oscar gold and these kinds of politically charged black comedies tend to do well with Academy voters and even more so if it's making fun of Gen-Z for refusing to get off their phones. The average age of Academy voters is roughly 105 so any chance to make fun of the younger generation will likely appeal to them. It's a good thing that millennials and Gen-Z are pretty good at laughing at themselves as well. Netflix decided to drop a new clip during their ridiculously named virtual event Tubum and really this just looks awesome.

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it's on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media-obsessed public before it's too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?!

Don't Look Up is written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay (The Big Short) and also stars Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, and Tomer Sisley. It will be released in select theaters on December 10th and streaming to Netflix on December 24th.