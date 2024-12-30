Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: film, happy Gilmore, happy gilmore 2, netflix

Netflix Reveals the First Teaser Trailer for Happy Gilmore 2

Netflix recently released the first official teaser trailer for Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2, which features a star-studded cast.

Fans of Adam Sandler's iconic 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore have reason to celebrate this holiday season! After teasing fans with a promise for more of the unforgettable Sandler character, Netflix has officially released the first teaser for the long-awaited sequel, Happy Gilmore 2, giving audiences a glimpse of the beloved hockey-turned-golfer back in action.

The 46-second teaser, which just dropped on Christmas Day, showcases Sandler reprising his role as the hotheaded, golf-swinging Happy Gilmore. The clip also features a series of familiar faces like Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit and Christopher McDonald as Happy's rival, Shooter McGavin. Newcomers to the cast include Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny), Travis Kelce, Nick Swardson, Margaret Qualley, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and Kid Cudi.

Directed by Kyle Newacheck and co-written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy, the comedy sequel promises to blend the original film's humor with a new, modern take on the present-day story. The teaser even hints at Happy's return to the Senior Tour, still accompanied by his love interest, Virginia, and continuing his rivalry with Shooter McGavin. The teaser also features a cameo from Ben Stiller as Hal L., the orderly from the old folk's home, adding another fun layer of its nostalgic feel. Rounding out the team, the production also made sure to bring back some of the original magic, with Dennis Dugan, the director of the first film, serving as an executive producer.

Happy Gilmore 2 Expected Release

While the teaser doesn't reveal much about the plot, it's clear that Happy Gilmore's antics are back, and fans can look forward to a mix of comedy and golfing chaos to keep things interesting. Happy Gilmore 2 is set to be released via Netflix in July 2025, and with the star-studded cast and the return of the original team, it's sure to be a hit among both new viewers and long-time fans.

All things considered; will you be checking this one out?

