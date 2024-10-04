Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: adam sandler, film, happy Gilmore, happy gilmore 2, julie bowen

Happy Gilmore 2 Star on De-Aging for Flashback Sequences

One of the returning stars of Happy Gilmore 2 discusses the film's detailed flashback sequences and the de-aging process it entails.

The 1996 film Happy Gilmore is a cult classic comedy following Happy (Adam Sandler), a failed hockey player joining a professional golf tour to save his grandmother's house from foreclosure. And while we never expected a sequel to come around, it appears that we'll be getting to witness the character's abrasive return along with a few familiar faces.

During a recent interview with Collider, returning star Julie Bowen (Sandler's love interest) discussed her participation in the upcoming sequel, telling the site, "It is really weird. This is not a spoiler, but because there are flashbacks, they have to put me in the hair and the clothes from then, which are not my faves. It's fun because they also get to de-age me, which I've never gotten done. I'm like, 'Cool, I can't wait to see what that is.' There's a lot of really fun stuff. And seeing [Adam Sandler] and [Chris McDonald], and even some of the crew, was the same. Adam is such a loyal, lovely person to work with, and he loves to take the people along with him from the get-go. [Perry Andelin Blake], our production designer, has been with him since Happy Gilmore, and he looks exactly the same.

What We Know About Happy Gilmore 2 (So Far)

In the upcoming sequel, Sandler reprises his role as Happy Gilmore, with McDonald returning as Shooter McGavin and Bowen as Virginia Venit. Notable additions to the sequel cast include Nick Swardson, Benny Safdie, and even NFL star Travis Kelce in a cameo role. However, given the lighting-in-a-bottle dynamic of the first film, the upcoming sequel has a lot to live up to if it hopes to recapture the charm of the original.

The sequel, directed by Kyle Newacheck and written by Tim Herlihy and Sandler, is set to explore Happy's life years after his initial success on the golf course. According to Sandler, the film will focus on an older Happy who has faced various challenges and is now trying to get his life back on track. With production already underway, fans eagerly await the return of Happy Gilmore and the comedic antics that made the original film a beloved classic.

The sequel is set to be released on Netflix, bringing the iconic character back to screens nearly three decades after his first appearance.

