Netflix Slasher, There's Someone Inside Your House, Is Coming Soon

We're always eager to see what a new slasher film will bring to the table, and Netflix will be bringing their upcoming film There's Someone Inside Your House to the streaming service just in time for Halloween!

Back in 2018, it was reported that there would be a film adaptation of the novel, There's Someone Inside Your House, by author Stephanie Perkins. Originally slated for the February 2021 release, the film was temporarily pushed back, with a new confirmed drop date of October 6, 2021 – maintaining the momentum of Netflix's new popular teen-horror trilogy known as Fear Street.

Though we don't have a first look at the film just yet, the synopsis of the book itself reads:

Makani Young is still adjusting to her new life in the small town of Osborne, Nebraska. It has been one year since the inciting incident that caused her parents to send her away from Hawaii to live with her grandmother in the rural town. Though Makani befriends a few friends named Alex and Darby and even flirts with a romantic interest named Ollie at Osborne High School, she is still haunted by the secrets of her past life. However, all of that is put to the side when the students at her school start getting killed in a series of gruesome murders. As the terror grows closer and the hunt intensifies for the killer, the dark secrets of the past will finally be revealed.

The book has been praised for its balance of youthful energy and slasher bloodshed, often compared to titles like Scream and Friday the 13th. Considering those two titles were both vital in the slasher genre revolution, it's understandable that Netflix could have required a little extra time to tweak There's Someone Inside Your House, and align its release for spooky season!

The upcoming Netflix film is written by Henry Gayden, directed by Patrick Brice (Creep, Creep 2), and stars Sydney Park, Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette, Diego Josef, Burkely Duffield, Sarah Dugdale, and more. Keep up with Bleeding Cool for more as we approach the film's release in October!