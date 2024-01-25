Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Animals, ben affleck, matt damon, netflix

Ben Affleck To Direct Thriller Animals For Netflix With Matt Damon

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are working together yet again. The pair will make kidnapping thriller Animals for Netflix.

Article Summary Ben Affleck to direct new Netflix thriller 'Animals' with Matt Damon starring.

The film, written by Connor McIntyre and revised by Billy Ray, centers on a kidnapping.

Affleck and Damon will produce alongside Bernfeld, Weston, and Creighton, with Netflix debut TBD.

Before 'Animals,' Affleck will work on 'The Accountant' sequel; he's won Oscars with Damon before.

Ben Affleck will follow up on his last directorial effort, Air, with a new thriller for Netflix. Titled Animals, it will star frequent collaborator Matt Damon in a film about a kidnapping. That is all we know. The script for the film was written by Connor McIntyre, with revisions done by Billy Ray. Producers on the film will include Affleck, Damon and Dani Bernfeld of Artists Equity and Brad Weston and Collin Creighton of MakeReady. Artists Equity's Michael Joe and Kevin Halloran will executive produce. Ben Affleck will fit this into his schedule before filming a sequel to his assassin thriller The Accountant, according to Deadline. This is a big get for Netflix and will be a centerpiece of their release schedule, whatever year it releases.

Ben Affleck Back On A Roll

Ben Affleck has had a career of ups and downs in Hollywood. He has, of course, starred in numerous blockbuster films, including Armageddon, Gone Girl, The Town, Good Will Hunting, and more. He has also played multiple superheroes, starring as Daredevil in one film. As Bruce Wayne/Batman in multiple films for Warner Bros., He is also an accomplished director and screenwriter behind the camera for films like Gone Baby Gone, The Town, Air, and Argo. He has been nominated for numerous awards and won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, which he shared with frequent collaborator Matt Damon.

Matt Damon has starred in many well-loved films, such as the Bourne franchise, the Ocean's franchise, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Euro Trip, The Departed, and last year's Air and Oppenheimer. As mentioned, he won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay with collaborator Ben Affleck for Good Will Hunting, which he also starred in.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!