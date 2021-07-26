New Exorcist Trilogy Coming From Universal, Blumhouse, & Peacock

Exorcist fans, get ready. Universal, Blumhouse, and Peacock have closed a deal worth an estimated $400+ million for a new trilogy of films set in the universe of the classic horror film. David Gordon Green will direct the trilogy, which will star Leslie Odom Jr., according to The New York Times. Oscar-winner Ellen Burstyn will reprise her role as Chris MacNeil from the 1973 classic, mother to the possessed Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair). No word on if Blair will return for anything. Green is putting the finishing touches on his trilogy of Halloween reboot films, and this sounds like it will be next for him and taking up all of his time.

The Exorcist Will Terrorize A New Generation Of Horror Fans

"Universal is not remaking "The Exorcist," which was directed by William Friedkin from a screenplay that William Peter Blatty adapted from his own novel. But the studio will, for the first time, return the Oscar-winning Ms. Burstyn to the franchise. (Two forgettable "Exorcist" sequels and a prequel were made without her between 1977 and 2004.) Joining her will be Leslie Odom Jr., a Tony winner for "Hamilton" on Broadway and a double Oscar nominee for "One Night in Miami." He will play the father of a possessed child. Desperate for help, he tracks down Ms. Burstyn's character. Suffice it to say; Satan is not thrilled to see her again."

The first new Exorcist film is expected in theaters in late 2023. The final two films in this new trilogy could debut first on Peacock as well, but nothing is confirmed there yet. I am about to say something really controversial…I don't get the big deal about The Exorcist. It is an extremely well-made film, and I can completely understand why it freaked so many people out a long time ago. Every time I watch it now, I like it less and less. Again, well done, and Friedkin is a master filmmaker. But the film does nothing for me anymore. Hopefully, these new films can spook me and others the way original audiences were way back when.