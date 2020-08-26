New Extra-Long Tenet Behind-The-Scene Featurette

Warner Bros. pulled the trigger on Tenet over the weekend, releasing the massive blockbuster to international audiences. This is the movie that people were saying was going to save the movie industry for 2020, and everyone sort of putting their hopes on it. That is a heavy burden for any movie to carry, and judging from the lukewarm reception so far, maybe this wasn't the movie to save us all. Regardless, the film is out in some places around the world and is coming to select cities in North America next week. Warner Bros. needs this movie to make north of $400 million to break even, possibly more, so they are still promoting the absolute hell out of it. So they released a new behind-the-scenes featurette today, and it's an extra-long one.

There is a massive debate from experts about whether or not it is safe to return to movie theaters. Perhaps if people could forego food, it would make things better, and if they wore masks the entire time, but that isn't the case. Movie theaters make most of their money off of concessions, and if they couldn't sell popcorn, they wouldn't reopen. Several outlets have refused to review movies like The New Mutants and Tenet if they don't provide safe alternate options for critics that don't want to go to theaters.

The reality of the situation is terrible, no matter how we look at it. If studios don't start releasing movies and recouping costs, they are going to go under, and many people will lose their jobs. If theaters don't open, many people will lose their jobs. If people go to theaters, they could get sick and lose their lives. There isn't any winning in this situation, which is just a shame for everyone involved.

Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan, stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. It is now playing in theaters international and will release domestically in select cities on September 4th.