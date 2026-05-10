Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged:

A Quiet Place Part III Has Officially Started Filming

Following the cast announcement back in March, writer and director John Krasinski confirmed that filming had begun on A Quiet Place Part III.

The next film in the A Quiet Place series has officially started filming. In mid-March, we received a full cast list for A Quiet Place Part III from writer and director John Krasinski, and he also provided a very brief update during CinemaCon. Now it appears that the next movie is off the ground. Krasinski posted to socials with the caption, "Here. We. Go! Part III," along with a photo of a clapperboard with the logo. What is interesting to note is the background, since the majority of these films have been in the middle of nowhere, at least the post-invasion movies have, and that's a pretty impressive piece of architecture.

A Quiet Place Part III Is Returning To A Post-Invasion World

John Krasinski directed, starred, and produced the first film in 2018, which came out of nowhere and became a critical and commercial success. No one was surprised when a sequel was greenlit, and Krasinski was behind the camera again, even though his character from the first film had died; however, A Quiet Place Part II was unfortunately caught up in the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie was one of the first big releases to get canceled. The movie had a premiere right before things shut down in March 2020, but the film didn't see a theatrical release until May 2021. The prequel film didn't involve Krasinski. However, thanks to excellent casting and doing something genuinely different with the concept, A Quiet Place: Day One was the franchise's third critical and commercial success story.

The series has grossed $900 million worldwide across its three films. We knew another film following Part II was likely inevitable, mostly because that film ended on a cliffhanger with little resolution, and now A Quiet Place Part III has some movement. The film was officially confirmed at the beginning of August, with the release date shifting from the beginning of July 2027 to July 30, 2027.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!