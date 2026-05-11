Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Michael, mortal kombat, Mortal Kombat II, the devil wears prada 2, The Sheep Detectives, Weekend Box Office

Mortal Kombat II Loses Weekend Box Office To The Devil Wears Prada 2

Theaters stayed massively busy this weekend, as Mortal Kombat II, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and Michael all duked it out.

Article Summary Mortal Kombat II opened to $40 million, setting a new record for fighting video game movie adaptations at the box office.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 beat Mortal Kombat II again with $43 million, holding first place for a second straight weekend.

Mortal Kombat II trailed on nearly 800 fewer screens, suggesting the sequel may have topped Prada with a more even release.

Michael stayed strong at $36.5 million as a packed Mother’s Day box office kept Mortal Kombat II in a heated top-three race.

Mortal Kombat II opened strong, but it was The Devil Wears Prada 2 that took the top spot at the weekend box office for the second weekend in a row. Prada dropped only 43% from its opening, down to $43 million. The fighting game sequel grossed $40 million at the box office, the biggest opening for a fighting video game movie adaptation, not adjusted for inflation. Looks are deceiving here, though, as Prada played on almost 800 more screens than Mortal Kombat did, so who knows if MK II would have beaten it had the screens been even. In any case, theaters were booming again this weekend.

Mortal Kombat, Prada, Michael, Sheep. What A Weekend!

Outside of those top two, Michael continued to rake in cash, dropping just 33% in its third weekend, bringing its run to $240 million here in the States. That makes it the domestic champion among music biopics, and worldwide, it has now grossed $570 million. Fourth place went to The Sheep Detectives, as Amazon's hot run at the box office continues, with the Hugh Jackman film exceeding all projections. Fifth saw the Billie Eilish concert film Hit Me Hard and Soft- The Tour grab $7.5 million. Finally, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie now sits at $941 million worldwide, and after next weekend, it should become the first $1 billion movie of 2026.

The weekend box office top five for Mother's Day weekend:

The Devil Wears Prada 2- $43 million Mortal Kombat II- #40 million Michael- $36.5 million The Sheep Detectives- $15.9 million Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft-The Tour $7.5 millon

This weekend, not much is coming to theaters, so it will be a race between Prada and Mortal Kombat for the top spot. Don't count out Michael either, as the biopic is seeing repeat business like Project Hail Mary since opening. The two films opening wide, Is God Is and the horror film Obsession, will fight for spots in the top five and should make it, but I do not see them passing any of this weekend's top three.

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