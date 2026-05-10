Posted in: Lucasfilm, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian And Grogu: Din Is "Very Focused" On Grogu's Survival

The Mandalorian and Grogu star Pedro Pascal says that Din Djarin is "very, very focused on making sure that [Grogu] can survive in a world without him."

Article Summary Pedro Pascal says The Mandalorian and Grogu shows Din Djarin preparing Grogu to survive in a world without him.

Pascal describes Din and Grogu as true partners now, with Grogu joining every mission and adventure side by side.

The emotional core of The Mandalorian and Grogu centers on Din balancing protection with letting Grogu grow.

Din’s comments about Grogu outliving him could hint at major stakes in The Mandalorian and Grogu ahead.

Ever since Grogu made his appearance in the first season of The Mandalorian, it became very apparent that Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) didn't really know what to do with him. Over the course of three seasons, we watched the two of them develop a dynamic as Din embraced the protector role he took on for Grogu. However, it sounds like a major part of The Mandalorian and Grogu is going to be the said Mandalorian dealing with something that many guardians struggle with: the day you outlive your charge. In the case of these two, the difference will be measured in centuries, not years, like most of us. They are attached at the hip now, and Pascal explained how that is changing the way they act around each other and how Din is very focused and aware that he needs to prepare Grogu for the day he's not there to look out for him anymore.

"They are real partners, at this point," Pascal said of the titular duo at the UK Fan Event Q&A attended by GamesRadar+. "Grogu is on every mission, on every adventure, they are side by side. And it's sentimental, because Din Djarin knows that this creature will outlive him, and I think that, existentially, he's very, very focused on making sure that he can survive in a world without him. And of course, the power that Grogu has surpasses Mando's by a lot. And yet none of us wants to let go of our child, and none of us wants to keep that child from growing into everything that they can do. So that's really, I think, the very, very textured relationship and story that they're able to tell on a thrill ride that you cannot believe."

All of this talk about Grogu surviving when Din isn't there anymore could not be telegraphing that Din won't make it out of this movie alive. However, it wouldn't be surprising if this were some sort of misdirect, too. The Mandalorian and Grogu is still trending in a very weird way, but it seems like the previews went over well with the fans.

The Mandalorian and Grogu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu also stars Sigourney Weaver and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

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