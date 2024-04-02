Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: boy kills world

New Red Band Trailer For Boy Kills World Has Been Released

Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate have released a new red band trailer for Boy Kills World. It will be released on April 26th.

Article Summary Unleash the mayhem with Boy Kills World's new red band trailer.

Anticipation builds as the R-rated action thriller nears its release.

Bill Skarsgård stars in this post-apocalyptic revenge saga.

Boy Kills World promises a bloody martial arts extravaganza on April 26.

Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate have released another red band trailer for Boy Kills World. We are continuing to see why this film is earning its R-rating but also some of the humor that we're going to see from the story as well. There really isn't anything about this film so far that doesn't look like a ton of fun and another entry to the nice small pile of excellent looking films that aren't blockbusters opening this month. This one had its premiere last year so some people have been hyping it up for months, but the rest of us will finally get the chance to see it in a few weeks. Whether or not it will find an audience remains to be seen.

Boy Kills World: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Skarsgård stars as "Boy" who vows revenge after his family is murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy (Janssen), the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty that left the boy orphaned, deaf, and voiceless. Driven by his inner voice, one which he co-opted from his favorite childhood video game, Boy trains with a mysterious shaman (Ruhian) to become an instrument of death and is set loose on the eve of the annual culling of dissidents. Bedlam ensues as Boy commits bloody martial arts mayhem, inciting a wrath of carnage and blood-letting. As he tries to get his bearings in this delirious realm, Boy soon falls in with a desperate resistance group, all the while bickering with the apparent ghost of his rebellious little sister.

Boy Kill World, directed by Moritz Mohr, stars Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery, Brett Gelman, Isaiah Mustafa, Yayan Ruhian, with Andrew Koji, Sharlto Copley, and Famke Janssen. Voice of "Boy" Narrated by H. Jon Benjamin. It will be released on April 26, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!