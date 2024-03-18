Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: boy kills world

Boy Kills World: First Official Poster And 4 Character Posters

Roadside Attractions has released four character posters and the official poster for the upcoming Boy Kills World. It will be released on April 26th.

April promises to give us some really fun movies, but most aren't massive blockbusters. Earlier today, we wrote about Monkey Man and how much hype that is getting out of South by Southwest. However, Boy Kills World premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, and people have been waiting for its theatrical release. So far, Lionsgate and Roadside aren't burying this film, but they aren't exactly giving it a massive push, either. We are still a little over a month before the film comes out, so maybe in the four weeks leading up to the release, they will start really hyping this one up because it only has one weekend before The Fall Guy comes out and likely takes all of the box office attention. We got four awesome new posters today; we love well-done posters in this house, and an official poster featuring the entire cast.

Boy Kills World: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Skarsgård stars as "Boy" who vows revenge after his family is murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy (Janssen), the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty that left the boy orphaned, deaf, and voiceless. Driven by his inner voice, one which he co-opted from his favorite childhood video game, Boy trains with a mysterious shaman (Ruhian) to become an instrument of death and is set loose on the eve of the annual culling of dissidents. Bedlam ensues as Boy commits bloody martial arts mayhem, inciting a wrath of carnage and blood-letting. As he tries to get his bearings in this delirious realm, Boy soon falls in with a desperate resistance group, all the while bickering with the apparent ghost of his rebellious little sister.

Boy Kill World, directed by Moritz Mohr, stars Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery, Brett Gelman, Isaiah Mustafa, Yayan Ruhian, with Andrew Koji, Sharlto Copley, and Famke Janssen. Voice of "Boy" Narrated by H. Jon Benjamin. It will be released on April 26, 2024.

