New Scream Posters Display Sidney vs Ghostface and Mini-Ghostfaces

With peak spooky season behind us, Scream is just a little closer to its January 2022 release and fans are ready for the bloodbath to begin. Now, with a trailer, first poster, and promotional content continuing to roll out, two new posters facilitate a fun sense of nostalgia for franchise fans as well as new viewers with limited knowledge on anything outside of the Ghostface image. The first of the two posters were revealed on the Scream social media account, containing an image of Ghostface made up of several smaller Ghostface images for Halloween.

For the second (and most exciting) poster shared by Fandango, the art is evidently dedicated to the ultimate "scream queen" Sidney Prescott (played by Neve Campbell) facing off with the new Ghostface. The Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group film keeps Ghostface front and center in the new poster, showcasing the iconic mask that has become a timeless horror genre image. The new Ghostface appears to be armed with his traditional choice of blade, ready to kick off the next era of Scream with an image of our iconic final girl Sidney in the blade's reflection.

The first trailer for Scream is rapidly approaching 15 million views on YouTube alone, (even more than its predecessor Scream 4), and reviving the well-earned Scream resurgence that the genre has been craving. For those of you who are reluctant to check out trailers in fear of being spoiled, the film's creative team of Radio Silence has reiterated that they were very much aware of that idea – and intended to throw in as many misleads as possible. If you fall into the category of fans who want to dissect every exciting detail of the Scream trailer, you can also check out our breakdown here.

The synopsis for Scream states: "Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past. Neve Campbell ("Sidney Prescott"), Courteney Cox ("Gale Weathers") and David Arquette ("Dewey Riley") return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar."

Scream will be shown exclusively in theaters starting January 14, 2022