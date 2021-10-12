Scream: Some Observations from Epic Paramount Pictures Trailer

Scream is easily one of the best horror properties in existence, and its hold on mainstream pop culture has been apparent for 25 years. We've had four previous entries that over time have become the best examples of a murder mystery and slasher hybrid, and now after such a lengthy period of time in-between films, we're going back to the original. As you might know from our previous coverage, we're pretty invested in the world of Scream, so after getting to see the bloody trailer in 4K glory (repeatedly) there are a few things that feel necessary to discuss. Let's dive right in!

The original trio remains horror royalty

For five films now, we've been able to see our favorite survivors (Sidney, Dewey, and Gale) overcome the slaughter, but not without consequences. There has been complete loss on most ends – Sidney's entire family tree, Dewey's only sister and nerve damage, or Gale's sense of morality, but thankfully thus far we've been fortunate enough to see them keep their lives intact.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Scream | Official Trailer (2022 Movie) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=beToTslH17s&t=6s)

In the new trailer, we get a glimpse at where they stand now, and from the looks of it, Dewey has anticipated another attack for some time. We can see that he's still in contact with Sidney (not getting good vibes for Dewey and Gale's marriage) but that this time, the ex-sheriff is ready to get his hands dirty to stop the new killer. Dewey seems to be the most invested in the state of Woodsboro's history, but that doesn't mean that our two badass heroines are far behind.

There are also brief shots that show Gale and Sidney side by side, or Gale screaming, that let us know the trio will get to share some screentime or conversational moments at the very least. Though we can expect that the film will totally make an attempt to transition into a different storyline in the future, it's really touching to see that the characters will have a core role in the film. Even Ghostface expresses how honored he is to meet slasher survivor Sidney – the one and only OG Scream queen!

Radio Silence incorporates Wes Craven homages

The extremely passionate and creative team Radio Silence has been discussing their love for director Wes Craven since the film was announced, but the new trailer properly and effortlessly frames that notion.

Craven was always known for a very original, distinctive approach to his films, and in addition to writer Kevin Williamson, has been consistently praised for the success of the Scream universe. For many, there was reluctance about where Scream would go after Craven's passing, but the Radio Silence team (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella) have taken this responsibility with the utmost care.

What gives us this general trust from the first trailer (other than a lot) comes from shots that are very clear nods to his work such as the parallels to the opening scene. In one scene, we see a camera angle that almost replicates a well-placed tilt similar to Sidney running down the school stairs in the original, or even Ghostface chasing her up to Jill's room in Scream 4. We also notice Ghostface stepping outside of the Macher house that draws comparisons to the finale of the first film – and a fight between Jasmin Savoy Brown's Mindy Meeks and Ghostface that also delivers major respect to Sidney Prescott's uncanny showdown energy.

If there are other little creative choices with camerawork, directorial influence, or love for Craven's creations like we're seeing at the moment, then we're in for a magical experience.

Turning up the brutality

Scream is known for being bloody, and even the original film had to make changes to narrowly avoid a proposed NC-17 rating. There have been guts, blood gushing, and lots of slashing in the previous Scream installments, and the new film isn't afraid to get gory.

Luckily, the first trailer gives us some of the carnage teasers we needed to see how serious the film aims to be – and without going down the list of speculation and theories entirely – we can say that there are a few stand-out scenes in this brief trailer.

For starters, we catch a glimpse at a chase scene with Mason Gooding's character that feels reminiscent of classic Ghostface tactics, but also the suggestion of few new kills for the franchise. There is another very brief frame that depicts someone engulfed in flames or even one of the new characters getting their leg completely crushed by a ruthless Ghostface to embrace some classic visceral horror. If these tiny instances are what the team chose to show us, there has to be even more bloodshed on the way.

We. Can't. Wait.

The Macher house has become a landmark in the world of Scream

Because of the intensity in the first Scream's final act, there are clear expectations about each finale.

In each of the previous finales, we've gotten to see an unmasking that always pits our hero against Ghostface where answers are provided – and fates are determined. The first film contained Sidney facing off with Billy and Stu in Stu's own home, and saw the death of Tatum, Kenny (not Jesus) the cameraman, and both killers, but more importantly, the evolution of two final girls.

The new film makes no effort to hide the importance of Stu's former home and even shows Sidney (and Ghostface) in the doorway at two different points. Aside from being a blood-pumping rush for the new killer who likely respects the first killing duo, Sidney appears to be reluctant to relive this trauma as the night that changed everything.

Without going too far into outlandish conspiracies, the shot of Gale, Sidney, Ghostface, and someone being burned in what looks like Stu's old kitchen suggests that the new film will aim to amplify the body count in what's considered sacred territory to any insane/aspiring Ghostface.

There's something weirdly exhilarating about knowing Sidney and company will return to this blood-drenched home, for both the returning cast and the future faces of Scream.

Scream will be exclusively available in theaters starting January 14, 2022.