New Shang-Chi Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Spotlights the Stunts

The embargo for Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings came down today, and it is looking like it is going to be another critical hit for Marvel Studios. One of the things that are really awesome about this particular movie is the action scenes. Marvel released a new behind-the-scenes featurette that highlights the stunts and covers the bus fight from the beginning of the movie specifically. It's pretty awesome. We get to see various cast members talk about doing the stunts and how director Daniel Destin Cretton speaks about having never directed a scene like this before.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Next Level Action Featurette | Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CT5wjp3Byb8&ab_channel=MarvelEntertainment)

You can check out our Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings review right over here. We liked it quite a lot!

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which opens in theaters on September 3, 2021.