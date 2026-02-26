Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: they will kill you

New They Will Kill You Clip Has Some Serious Style With Its Violence

Warner Bros. has released a new clip from They Will Kill You, and it does an excellent job of spotlighting how awesome this movie looks.

Article Summary Warner Bros. has unveiled a stylish new clip from They Will Kill You, teasing intense violence and flair.

The latest footage gives fans a thrilling glimpse into the film’s bold horror-action-comedy tone.

They Will Kill You lands exclusively in theaters on March 27, raising anticipation for its release.

The film promises epic kills, dark humor, and standout visuals in a battle against a demonic cult.

A new clip for They Will Kill You, and if you were on the fence or unsure what the vibes for this movie were going to be, this clip is going to change your mind. We get to see our leading lady go up against two assailants with plenty of sweet-looking camera work and music drops. It's an insane amount of style that any worry people are going to combine this and Ready or Not 2: Here I Come can go right out the window. The only thing these movies share is the theme of the rich sacrificing the poor to maintain their wealth. We can hope that Warner Bros. doesn't allow this one to get buried at the end of next month.

They Will Kill You: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Cult curious? They Will Kill You will only be in theaters on March 27.

From New Line Cinema and Nocturna comes They Will Kill You. The film unleashes a blood-soaked, high-octane horror-action-comedy in which a young woman must survive the night at the Virgil, a demonic cult's mysterious and twisted death-trap of a lair, before becoming their next offering in a uniquely brazen, big screen battle of epic kills and wickedly dark humor.

They Will Kill You stars Zazie Beetz, Myha'La, Paterson Joseph, Tom Felton, Heather Graham, and Patricia Arquette.

Directed by Kirill Sokolov and written by Sokolov & Alex Litvak, the film is produced by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Dan Kagan, and executive produced by Russell Ackerman, John Schoenfelder, Carl Hampe, Litvak and Sokolov.

Behind the camera, Sokolov is joined by director of photography Isaac Bauman, production designer Jeremy Reed, editor Luke Doolan, costume designer Neil McClean and visual effects supervisor Marc Smith. The composer is Carlos Rafael Rivera, the music supervisor is Andrea von Foerster and the casting director is Richard Delia.

New Line Cinema and Nocturna present They Will Kill You, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters in North America on March 27, 2026, and internationally beginning on 25 March 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!