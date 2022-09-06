Nicolas Cage, Joel Kinnaman Sign On For New Thriller

Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman have signed on for a new psychological thriller from director Yuval Adler. Titled Sympathy For The Devil, it is in production now. The script is by Luke Paradise. "Sympathy for the Devil follows "The Driver" (Kinnaman) as he finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse after being forced to drive a mysterious man known as "The Passenger" (Cage). That sets things up for a white-knuckle ride." "This is a tour de force featuring two incredible actors," said producer Allan Ungar. "As an acclaimed filmmaker, Yuval has assembled the perfect cast and brought a unique and gritty vision to this film that will be sure to capture audiences." Variety had the news of the castings.

Nicolas Cage? You Son of a B****, I'm In

I am here for anything that Nicolas Cage wants to do. Anything. His dance card is getting full again, as the man just keeps working. Maybe the one I am most excited about, though, is Renfield, his new Universal Monsters film where he plays Dracula. That releases in the spring of 2023, and I wish they would get us some kind of teaser for it; I feel like we have been waiting forever. As for this film, he and Kinnaman should work well together; both are talented. The description is not a lot to go on, but I can get on board pretty easily. The description actually gives me some Collateral vibes, and if that is what they are after, that could be a fun watch. I would have reversed the roles, as an unhinged Nicolas Cage is always a good time, but I am sure he will come off just as crazy by the end of the film.