Nightbitch: How Everyone Can Relate To Nightbitch BTS Featurette

Searchlight Pictures has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette about the upcoming Nightbitch and how everyone can relate to the concept.

The film explores a parent's journey losing and then rediscovering their identity beyond being just 'mom' or 'dad'.

Nightbitch takes extreme narrative turns, yet the core feelings resonate deeply with many parents.

The featurette suggests everyone embodies a hint of Nightbitch, blending parenthood's challenges with surreal elements.

The reactions to the big-screen adaptation of Nightbitch are still all over the place, which is pretty much what you would expect for a film with this kind of concept. However, if it sounds like your sort of thing, it's time to learn a little bit more about the theme. The film takes things to a complete extreme when talking about a woman thinking she is turning into a dog, but the feelings that make her feel like the dog thing is happening are very real and even common for many parents. A new behind-the-scenes featurette talks about how there is a little bit of Nightbitch in everyone and how becoming a parent is, in many ways, a second coming-of-age moment for many adults. Many parents talk about losing their sense of self when they become parents, usually more so with the first kid, and how the journey to rediscovering who they are outside of the title of "mother" or "father" can be very hard to balance. There are certain subsets of society that say that you don't get to be anything else other than a parent once you become one instead of adding the role of "parent" into your already existing identity. Also, turning into a dog.

A woman (Amy Adams) pauses her career to be a stay-at-home mom, but soon, her new domesticity takes a surreal turn.

Nightbitch is written and directed by Marielle Heller and produced by Anne Carey, p.g.a., Marielle Heller, p.g.a., Sue Naegle, p.g.a., Christina Oh, Amy Adams, and Stacy O'Neil. It stars Amy Adams, Scoot McNairy, Arleigh Patrick Snowden, Emmett James Snowden, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Archana Rajan, and Jessica Harper. It will be released on December 6, 2024.

