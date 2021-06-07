New Trailer And Poster For Soderbergh's No Sudden Move Released

No Sudden Move, the new film from director Steven Soderbergh, released its full trailer this afternoon. This is ahead of its debut on HBO Max on July 1st. The cast is a knock-out: Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, and Bill Duke all-star. This is a heist film, and one with a cast as great as this one should be one of the most anticipated films of the summer. Check out the new teaser for the film below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: No Sudden Move | Official Trailer | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GRDLX3a-IE)

No Sudden Move Synopsis

"From director Steven Soderbergh comes the new feature film NO SUDDEN MOVE from Warner Bros. Pictures. Set in 1954 Detroit, NO SUDDEN MOVE centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city. The film premieres exclusively on HBO Max THURSDAY, JULY 1 in the U.S. Soderbergh directed the film from a screenplay written by Ed Solomon and produced by Casey Silver, both of whom he collaborated with on his HBO series "Mosaic." Julie M. Anderson executive produced. The director's creative team behind the scenes included Oscar ®-winning production designer Hannah Beachler ("Black Panther"), costume designer Marci Rodgers ("BlacKkKlansman"), with music by David Holmes ("Baby Driver," TV's "Killing Eve")."

This looks like another home run for the director and one that will be on everyone's radar upon release. I, for one, cannot wait. No Sudden Move, starring Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, and Bill Duke, hit HBO Max on July 1st.