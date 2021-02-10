A Second Nomadland Trailer Is Here, Further Hyping The Film

Nomadland is a new drama film starring Frances McDormand as Fern, who packs up her car and lives off the grid as a nomad after her town's economic collapse. The film will also star three real-life nomads and is the third film by exciting director Chloé Zhao. This also continues the strong character work that McDormand has been doing these last couple of years, as she attempts to vie for yet another Oscar. The film is already getting a ton of awards consideration, and Zhao's dance card is filling up nicely. Check out the new trailer for Nomadland below.

Nomadland Synopsis & Poster

"Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. Fern lost everything in the Great Recession and seeks the wisdom and hospitality of real-life nomads in the U.S. The third feature film from director Chloé Zhao, NOMADLAND, features real nomads Linda May, Swankie, and Bob Wells as Fern's mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West."

Zhao won the people's choice award at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, the first time a film has won both top honors at the two festivals. It was also nominated for a bunch of Golden Globes and SAG Awards last week. The film also stars David Strathairn and Peter Spears. Nomadland also appeared on tons of end of year lists and shortlists for prizes all around the world, so expect to hear a bunch about it for the next few months.

Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Peter Spears, Linda May, Swankie, and Bob Wells, and directed by Chloé Zhao, opens on February 19th, 2021.