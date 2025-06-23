Posted in: Exclusive, Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later, Jodie Comer

28 Years Later: Jodie Comer On Developing An Authentic Family Dynamic

28 Years Later star Jodie Comer describes the steps with co-stars Alfie Williams and Aaron Taylor-Johnson to create an authentic family dynamic.

Article Summary Jodie Comer reveals the intensive rehearsal process that built the believable family core of 28 Years Later.

Alfie Williams, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Comer worked closely to develop natural, tactile relationships on screen.

The family dynamic grounds the film, providing heart amid the chaos of rage virus outbreaks and horror action.

Comer discusses how the film explores role reversals between parents and child in a dangerous post-apocalyptic world.

The family aspect of 28 Years Later might be the most unexpected part of the entire film. While there are plenty of rage virus infected people running around, some truly gnarly looking deaths, and plenty of social commentary, at the end of the day this is a film about a dad, a mom, and a son just trying to get by in a world that has left them behind to rot. One could argue how well either of the parents is handling it, but Spike's (Alfie Williams) relationship with his dad (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and his mom (Jodie Comer) feels incredibly authentic and real. If it didn't, the movie would have fallen apart ten minutes in. There are a lot of aspects that go into making that family dynamic believable, and when speaking to Williams, Taylor-Johnson, and Comer about the steps they took as a trio to make everything feel as real as possible.

"We had a lovely two-week rehearsal period before we started filming, didn't we?" Comer sad. "We got in a rehearsal room and we had Alex Garland there and we were able to kind of do a bit of script work and just read through scenes, ask any questions that we had. And then we also had like a little area that was set up like the bedroom, didn't we, with all the props, so we could really kind of… Act out those scenes and that was about us getting familiar with each other, you know, getting tactile, kind of thinking of the history that we've had as a family and just, like you say, trying to establish that because you don't see any of that on camera but you want people to believe this relationship.

"I think both parents are trying to instill something in their son that is…" Comer continued. "Both are important qualities. Maybe some are too intense at times, but everything comes from a place of kind of love and wanting to protect him. And I think, in my case with Isla, Spike is actually often having to play the role of parent, which was a unique dynamic, which I think was unfamiliar to the both of us. So that we had to really find that in the physicality, when you would expect the child to kind of seek refuge and support and guidance from the parent, but actually that's what, you know, Alfie's Spike was having to provide me. It was lovely to find that."

Spike and Jamie might have all the crazy action scenes in 28 Years Later, but Spike and Isla will break your heart by the time the movie ends, and the fact that both of those relationships feel real says a lot about the cast and the writing of the film.

28 Years Later: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new "auteur horror" story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes. It will be released on June 20, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!