Masters of the Universe Star Addresses the Film's Tonal Balance

Camila Mendes shares a positive early take on the Masters of the Universe movie's tone, describing it as a balanced adaptation.

The film avoids constant self-parody, instead focusing on a balanced tone true to He-Man lore.

Director Travis Knight brings a character-driven approach to the Masters of the Universe adaptation.

Original fans and newcomers alike can expect a fresh yet faithful adventure in Eternia next summer.

Fans of Eternia just got a fairly promising tone update from one of the film's key stars. Speaking with Screen Rant, Camila Mendes recently said that she was pleasantly surprised by the Masters of the Universe script's mix of humor and feeling. The actor explains, "I think one of the things I admire most about the film, and that I was so pleasantly surprised by when I read the script, is that it had the perfect balance of comedy and heart. It wasn't a movie that was completely making fun of itself the whole time, but it has a good sense of humor. I'm really, really proud of what we did… I just have a feeling about this one. I could be completely wrong, but I think it's very special."

Everything We Know About Masters of the Universe

Masters of the Universe brings Nicholas Galitzine to the sword as Prince Adam and his alter ego He-Man with Travis Knight directing from a script by Chris Butler. The current premise follows Adam, separated from the Power Sword as a child on Earth, who reclaims it years later and returns to Eternia to face Skeletor nearly two decades later. The film wrapped principal photography in June 2025 and is currently slated for a June 5, 2026, theatrical release from Amazon MGM Studios.

In addition to Galitzine leading the film, Mendes plays the longtime fan-favorite Teela. Jared Leto plays Skeletor, Alison Brie appears as Evil-Lyn, along with Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, and Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress. Other roles include Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, and Kristen Wiig voicing Roboto.

If you are new to the saga, the franchise has been around for a minute. Masters of the Universe began as a Mattel toy line in 1982, then exploded with Filmation's 1983 animated series that helped define the brand for a generation. It soon spun off into She-Ra and the 1985 Secret of the Sword feature, widening the mythology beyond Eternia. A cult-favorite 1987 live-action film starring Dolph Lundgren kept the brand in the mix, followed by a 2002 animated update and Netflix's 2021 continuation that brought the story to a new wave of viewers.

So, between Mendes praising the tone, rich lore, and Knight's track record with character-forward adventure, the new movie has a little extra hype behind its colorful quest. That being said, are you looking forward to seeing how it all pans out next summer?

